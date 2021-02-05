Does McDonald’s Sell Birthday Cakes!?

Does McDonald’s secretly sell full cakes? This all started when someone on TikTok named Kayleigh Weeks posted a video showing the sheet cake she bought at a McDonald’s in Omaha, Nebraska for $9. It’s a chocolate cake with white frosting and a red Ronald McDonald decoration. So now people are debating whether EVERY McDonald’s is secretly selling cakes or if this was just a rare exception.

McDonald’s sells birthday cakes …. like a whole birthday cake but their ice cream machine is always broken #McDonalds pic.twitter.com/Cy7eeOuNHe — April 28th ♉️ (@xsoraven) February 3, 2021