Does McDonald’s Sell Birthday Cakes!?

Does McDonald’s secretly sell full cakes? This all started when someone on TikTok named Kayleigh Weeks posted a video showing the sheet cake she bought at a McDonald’s in Omaha, Nebraska for $9.  It’s a chocolate cake with white frosting and a red Ronald McDonald decoration. So now people are debating whether EVERY McDonald’s is secretly selling cakes or if this was just a rare exception.