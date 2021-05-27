Dierks Bentley’s Seven Peaks Festival will return for Labor Day weekend 2021

ABC/Chris Hollo

Dierks Bentley will be back in the mountains of Buena Vista, Colorado in 2021. The singer announced the return of his Seven Peaks Festival during a livestream show on Twitch Tuesday night.

Once again, Seven Peaks Festival will close out the summer with a three-day event over Labor Day Weekend. The fun takes place September 3-5, 2021.

It’ll be the third year that Seven Peaks has taken place. The festival launched in 2018 and returned the following year, but COVID-19 shutdowns forced the event — along with much of the rest of the live music industry — to take a break in 2020.

More details for the 2021 event, including lineup info, will be revealed over the weeks ahead. Previous performers at Seven Peaks have included artists like Maren Morris, Jon Pardi, Luke Bryan and Tenille Townes. Of course, Dierks can be expected to perform at his festival, and his own ‘90s cover band, the Hot Country Knights, will more than likely make an appearance, too.

