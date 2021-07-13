Dierks Bentley’s Seven Peaks Festival 2021 is cancelled due to local capacity restrictions

ABC/Chris Hollo

Just weeks after announcing the lineup for his 2021 Seven Peaks Festival, Dierks Bentley has had to cancel this year’s event. The change comes as a result of capacity restrictions from local health officials in Chaffee County, where the Buena Vista, Colorado festival was scheduled to take place.

“I am so sorry to announce that we are going to have to cancel 7P for this year. I really could not be more bummed about it,” explained Dierks on social media.

“It cannot be overstated how much time, thought, effort and energy has gone into gearing up for the festival this year,” Dierks continued, going on to thank his team members, the artists who signed on to play the event and the fans who bought tickets. “Together we built something really special and it’s going to be a big celebration when our 7P family is together again. We will be back!”

2021 passes that have been purchased will be automatically refunded within 30 days. Also, a post from the festival indicates that a new location for 2022 will be announced in the months ahead.

Per a tweet from Denver-based reporter Marshall Zelinger, 6,000 tickets to Seven Peaks Festival were sold before the event obtained its permit from Chaffee County. Local guidelines from the county currently cap outdoor events at 5,000 people due to COVID-19 protocol.

Keith Urban had previously been announced as a headliner for Seven Peaks, on a bill also including acts such as Kip Moore, Travis Denning and Ingrid Andress.

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.