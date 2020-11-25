Dierks Bentley trash-talks Thomas Rhett — for a good cause — in the #GoodHandsChallenge

ABC

As country stars and fans gear up for Thanksgiving, Dierks Bentley and Thomas Rhett have some downtime on their hands — and they’re using it to help raise money for a good cause.



A few days ago, Thomas tried his luck at flick football as part of the #GoodHandsChallenge, which college football commentator Kirk Herbstreit launched in partnership with insurance company Allstate.



The challenge calls on fans to film themselves playing flick football, and Kirk will judge the best videos on social media. Meanwhile, Allstate will donate up to $150,000 to scholarship funds.

Kirk challenged Thomas to get the ball rolling, and the singer obliged, sending his paper football smack into the center of the goal post on his first try. He then challenged Dierks, who of course had to put his own comedic spin on the stunt.



“Here we go! Thomas Rhett said he did in the first try. Yeah, right,” Dierks joked as he got ready to take his shot, and send the paper football flying over its target.

“I mean, it was such a good kick, it went over the goalposts, but instant replay shows it was actually inside the posts, much further back than Thomas Rhett,” the “Gone” singer crowed, doing his best sports commentator impression. “I win.”

Every video submission in the #GoodHandsChallenge will be matched with a $10 donation to college scholarship funds. Anyone can participate, though Dierks singled out singer Chuck Wicks to try his hand at the challenge next.

Join me in the #GoodHandsChallenge where every video submission = a $10 donation to college scholarship funds via @Allstate #ad. BONUS: @KirkHerbstreit might commentate on your video. Thanks @ThomasRhett for the challenge. You’re up next @ChuckWicks. pic.twitter.com/4BWXIGaYsf — Dierks Bentley (@DierksBentley) November 25, 2020

By Carena Liptak

