Dierks Bentley shares why he opted for Denver as Whiskey Row’s next destination

Monfort Companies

Dierks Bentley officially broke ground on the fourth location of his Whiskey Row gastropub this week, and for the first time, the venue is headed for a place other than Dierks’ home state of Arizona or his adopted hometown of Nashville.



Whiskey Row’s newest iteration will instead be located in downtown Denver, Colorado, in the middle of the bustling Ballpark neighborhood.

As his team was officially breaking ground on the new site, Dierks explained that there’s quite a bit of significance behind the new location for his franchise.



“It’s really meaningful to me to open up a Whiskey Row in Denver, a city I’ve come to love from the many concerts and visits to the Rocky Mountains over the years,” he said. “We’re very selective in the places we choose, and I’m honored to build something that will contribute to what’s happening down here in the Ballpark neighborhood for years to come.”

Dierks has found a lot of reasons to spend time in Colorado over the past few years. His 2018 studio album, The Mountain, was largely written and recorded in Telluride, and his annual Seven Peaks Music Festival takes place in Buena Vista.



Plus, after the COVID-19 pandemic hit in 2020, Dierks and his family took an extended vacation away from Nashville, spending the bulk of the year in Colorado instead.



Dierks adds that his new Whiskey Row location is just another reason to spend time in the state.



“Selfishly, this gives me a great excuse to come back to Colorado to visit, and of course, play some live music here when it’s safe,” he adds.

By Carena Liptak

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.