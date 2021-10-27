Dierks Bentley shares dates for the next leg of his Beers on Me Tour as the song’s music video drops

Connie Chronuk/ABC

Dierks Bentley’s been out on the road for his 2021 Beers on Me Tour for the past few months, and he’s having too much fun to quit now. The singer just announced a winter leg of the tour, set to kick off in January.

The fun will start with a string of dates in Canada, before Dierks and the gang head south for a batch of shows in the U.S. Among them is a marquee show at Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena in late February. The tour is now set to wrap in early March in Toledo, Ohio.

This time around, Dierks’ opening acts will be Jordan Davis, Tenille Arts and Lainey Wilson.

Dierks’ new tour plans arrive on the same day he’s dropping his new music video for “Beers on Me,” the song that lends its name to the tour. The clip — featuring collaborators Hardy and Breland, the latter of whom joined Dierks for the last leg of the Beers on Me tour — follows the singer and his pals as they pass out free beer to random passersby in Nashville.

Tickets for the next stretch of Dierks’ tour go on sale on Friday, Nov. 5 at 10AM local time.

