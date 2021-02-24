Dierks Bentley sets sights on Denver for new Whiskey Row location

ABC

Dierks Bentley has found a new home for Whiskey Row in one of his favorite U.S. cities.

Dierks announced on Wednesday that he is breaking ground on a new Whiskey Row location in Denver, set to open in December. This makes for the fifth location for the singer’s bar and restaurant, including one in Nashville and three in his native state of Arizona.

“Perfect day in Denver breaking ground on the new Whiskey Row. Some of my favorite shows I’ve ever played were in venues all over that city… Opening Dec 2021….let’s do it!” Dierks writes on Twitter alongside a series of photos from the official groundbreaking.

Denver’s 9News reports that Whiskey Row will be constructed at 1942 Market St. across from Coors Field, home of the Colorado Rockies.

Dierks and his family have been spending much of their time in Colorado since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The news arrives as Dierks’ latest single “Gone” is climbing the charts, currently inside the top 25 on the Billboard Country Airplay chart.

By Cillea Houghton

