Dierks Bentley pays tribute to fan who passed away from cancer

ABC/Chris Hollo

Dierks Bentley is paying homage to a young fan who passed away from cancer.

In May, Dierks shared photos and videos from his visit with Baylee Barradas, a fan in his home state of Arizona battling sarcoma, who he performed a private concert for at her home. The “Riser” singer revealed in a social media post on Monday that Baylee has passed away.

“The phrase honored and humbled gets used a lot but it is the only one appropriate for how it felt to be included by this family and be able to spend this past weekend with them, Baylee, her friends, and her dogs Arlo and Arnie,” Dierks shares in a sentimental letter alongside photos of him performing at Baylee’s bedside, surrounded by her family.

“Baylee’s father said to me, ‘it’s never too late to make a lifelong friend.’ Nothing could be more true for me and my friend Baylee. God bless,” he concludes.

Luke Bryan, Thomas Rhett, Kelsea Ballerini, Tyler Hubbard and Cole Swindell also made videos for Baylee.

