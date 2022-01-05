Dierks Bentley looks ahead to his next album, and debuts “the return of the ‘stache”

ABC

Fans of both Dierks Bentley’s music and his facial hair have good reason to be excited in 2022. The singer teased his upcoming tenth studio album on social media this week, and also showed off a new look he’s been sporting.

“The #stache is back! Thoughts??!” Dierks wrote on socials, alongside a picture of himself in the studio rocking a beanie, long hair and a mustache.

But that’s not all the singer’s sporting: He’s also holding a copy of author Jake Brown’s book, Nashville Songwriter: The Inside Stories Behind Country Music’s Greatest Hits.

With a keyboard, speakers, notepad and laptop behind him, Dierks has creative energy on the brain. “Using the unexpected time off to dig deep into this album I’ve been working on for over a year now,” the singer continues. “Can’t wait to get it out in 2022.”

Dierks has been dropping new singles for a while now. Among them are “Gone,” which became his 20th number-one single last summer, plus his Hardy and Breland collab, “Beers on Me.” At the end of 2021, Dierks shared another new song with his fan club as a Christmas gift, called “Tell ‘Em Right Now.”

