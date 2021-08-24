Dierks Bentley jokes about his wedding “presence” for Blake Shelton

Greg Gayne/NBC

Though Dierks Bentley understands why he didn’t get an invite to Blake Shelton‘s private wedding to Gwen Stefani, that doesn’t mean he won’t give his longtime friend and colleague a wedding gift.

“My presence at The Voice was his present!” Dierks jokes to Entertainment Tonight about serving as a Battle Rounds advisor to Blake’s team during the upcoming season of the NBC singing competition. “It’s really cool the way that his wedding’s private like that, I’m so happy for him. He found Gwen and he’s doing so well, great music, recording together. He’s doing so great.”

The country superstars reunited on the set of The Voice recently to film the Battle Rounds episode, with “The Mountain” singer heaping nothing but praise onto Blake for his role as a coach.

“Just being around him as he talks to these kids, I was really impressed,” Dierks declares. “He’s been doing it for a long time and he’s really good at steering these kids who have these big dreams, these big hopes. This is so important to him.”

Dierks is currently embarking on his Beers On Me tour.

