Dierks Bentley debuts unreleased “Beers on Me” during his first post-pandemic show

ABC/Chris Hollo

On Tuesday night, Dierks Bentley got back in front of an in-person crowd for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic hit in March of 2020. To make the occasion even more special, he decided to debut a new song: His unreleased “Beers on Me.”

In a clip he posted to social media, Dierks explained that he wrote the song with a handful of some of Nashville’s most in-demand songwriters, as well as fellow artists Hardy and Breland. It’s also the song that lends its name to Dierks’ upcoming 2021 Beers on Me Tour, which launches this August.

The fun all went down at beachfront venue the Windjammer in Isle of Palms, South Carolina. It was the scene of Dierks’ first stop on his throwback High Times & Hangovers Tour, a five-stop club tour that tips its hat to the singer’s 2006 jaunt of the same name.

True to his song’s word, beers were indeed on Dierks during his Tuesday night show: His Instagram posts and stories show the singer handing out cold cans to audience members, and even shotgunning a beer with a fan onstage.

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.