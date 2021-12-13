Did Your Furbaby’s Name Make The List?

Naming a pet isn’t like naming a kid. You can name your dog ANYTHING and it won’t affect their life at all. Can’t do that with a kid. And yet, for some reason, people still use the same handful of pet names. Rover.com just released the results of its data on the most popular dog and cat names of 2021. And here’s the Top Five for each . . .

Female dogs: Bella , Luna, Lucy, Daisy, Lola

Male dogs: Max, Charlie, Milo, Buddy, Rocky

Female cats: Luna, Bella, Lily, Lucy, Nala

Male cats: Oliver, Leo, Milo, Charlie, Max