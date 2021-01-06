Devin Dawson’s grandparents are the stars of his “He Loved Her” music video

Warner Music Nashville/Atlantic Records

Devin Dawson wrote his new song, “He Loved Her,” as a tribute to his grandfather, Jerry Durrett. To make the music video for the song, Devin went straight to the source: He cast his grandparents as the stars of the clip.



Throughout the video, we see Jerry living the kind of simple life the song describes. He relaxes in an easy chair, petting his two chihuahuas, works on home improvement projects, and of course, he spends time with his wife.



On social media, Devin explains that the video was filmed in his hometown of Orangevale, California during a Thanksgiving trip home. Prior to that visit, it had been a year since he’d been able to see his grandparents, as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.



When he released it back in November, Devin explained that “He Loved Her” was one of the most special songs he’d ever written.



“It’s inspired by my grandfather, Jerry. My rock,” he reflected. “It’s different from other songs I’ve written because it’s simple and to the point, which is sometimes hard for me to accomplish as a writer. I’m proud of the words, the music, and the tribute it pays to one of the most important people I’ll ever know.”

“He Loved Her” is on the track list of Devin’s upcoming The Pink Slip EP, which is scheduled for release on January 15. Other previously-shared songs off the six-track project include “I Got a Truck” and “Range Rover.”





By Carena Liptak

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.