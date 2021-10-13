Demi Lovato Is Standing Up For Aliens?

Singer Demi Lovato is taking a stand for extraterrestrials. During an interview, Lovato claimed that ‘aliens’ is a derogatory word for extraterrestrials. She went on to explain that the otherworldly beings do not present a threat to humans which is why the term ‘aliens’ is inappropriate. Her comments come amid the release of her new docuseries ??Unidentified with Demi Lovato where Lovato is joined by their sister Dallas, and their friend Matthew Montgomery as they travel across the country in search “for the truth about the UFO phenomena.”