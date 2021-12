A woman in northern Canada put up a Rudolph decoration on her lawn for Christmas and says real deer won’t stop ATTACKING it. She’s had it for five years, and says it keeps happening every year. She came home the other day and found it knocked over and trampled again.

It’s an archery target the size of a real white-tailed deer, with a red light bulb strapped to its nose. So it’s a little more realistic than most decorations you see on people’s lawns.