A Florida woman whose father made the first Lombardi trophy says Brady owes her an apology. She says Brady “disgraced and disrespected” the trophy when he tossed it to a teammate over the Hillsborough River last week. That incident, which went viral on social media, came as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers were celebrating their Super Bowl victory over the Kansas City Chiefs. She says Brady insulted her family’s legacy and she would like an apology not only to her, but to all football fans.