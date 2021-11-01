Darius Rucker to play theaters across the US on 2022 tour

Austin Friedline

Darius Rucker is stepping into new territory with an upcoming theater tour.

With Darius Rucker Live, the “Beers and Sunshine” hitmaker has booked a 12-city tour that visits theaters all around the country, including New York’s Beacon Theatre, the Chicago Theatre, Palace Theatre in Columbus, Ohio, Saenger Theatre in New Orleans and more.

After decades of playing arenas as a solo act and as part of Hootie & the Blowfish, Darius says these intimate theater performances have been on his bucket list.

“It’s been a dream of mine for a while to bring our show to these beautiful theaters. Some of my favorite venue memories over the years are at places like the Apollo in New York or the Royal Albert Hall in London, as it’s just a different experience when you’re that close,” he says in a statement. “I’ll just say that this tour will have a lot of firsts, even for me.”

The tour begins on February 17 at The Met in Philadelphia and wraps up on April 1 in New Orleans. Caylee Hammack joins as the opening act.

Tickets go on sale Friday at 11 a.m. ET. Visit Darius’ official website for the full list of tour dates.

