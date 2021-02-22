Darius Rucker sends "Beers and Sunshine" to #1

ABC

Darius Rucker has more than “Beers and Sunshine” to put him in a good mood.

The country superstar has amassed his 10th #1 single with “Beers and Sunshine” this week. It follows previous hits “For the First Time” and “If I Told You,” released in 2017 and 2016, respectively.

“Beers and Sunshine” was co-written by Darius, Ross Copperman, Josh Osborne and TJ Harding over Zoom at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, offering a feel-good vibe with references to summertime, bonfires and “back porch nights” in his home state of South Carolina.

“It’s certainly been a challenging year. Like a lot of people, when I got home from being on the road last March and we parked the tour bus for the foreseeable future, we had no idea what our future would actually look like,” Darius says in a statement.

“I don’t have the answers for how we fix the complex issues that we’re facing in our country or in country music, however while we work through this time, I think it’s important that we balance the heaviness by finding the silver lining, where we can really enjoy the simple joys this song talks about like time spent together with friends and family.”

The track serves as the lead single off Darius’ upcoming sixth studio album. He’ll perform his latest hit on the Today show on Friday.

By Cillea Houghton

