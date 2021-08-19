Darius Rucker salutes Charley Pride with “Someone Loves You Honey” during ‘CMT Giants’ tribute

Courtesy of CMT

Next week, the stars will come out to pay their respects to Charley Pride as part of a tribute special airing on CMT.

Called CMT Giants: Charley Pride, the event features Garth Brooks, Alan Jackson, George Strait, Luke Combs and many more of country’s biggest stars as they offer their renditions of some of Pride’s best-loved hits.

Before the full show airs, you can get a sneak peek at the tribute. CMT just released Darius Rucker’s performance of “Someone Loves You Honey,” a tender ballad that was an album title track and hit single for Pride in 1978.

In addition to Darius and the many stars who’ll take the stage in Pride’s honor, others — including the country legend’s widow, Rozene — will also appear to share personal memories of Charley as part of the special.

Pride died in December 2020 at the age of 86 of complications of COVID-19. A Mississippi native who was a pro baseball player before launching his country career, he became country music’s first Black superstar, and the first Black inductee into the Country Music Hall of Fame. His hits include “Kiss an Angel Good Morning,” “Is Anybody Goin’ to San Antone,” “You’re My Jamaica” and many, many more.

CMT Giants: Charley Pride will premiere on August 25 at 9 p.m. ET on CMT.

