Darius Rucker partners with NFL on clothing line

ABC

Darius Rucker is fulfilling a lifelong dream with his new partnership with the NFL.

The country star has launched a merchandise line with the NFL and Fanatics, dubbed the NFL x Darius Rucker Collection by Fanatics, that combines his passion for music, sports and fashion. The line features various clothing items ranging from sweat pants to fleece sweatshirts that boast the logos of all the NFL teams, with the looks inspired by Darius’ own style.

“I’ve been a huge NFL fan my entire life, so it’s a dream come true to see my logo right next to the NFL logo on these items,” Darius says in a statement. “It has been a blast working with two great partners, Fanatics and the NFL, to make this project a reality. I’m so proud of the products we’ve created, and I can’t wait to see fans enjoying this collection throughout the rest of the season and for years to come.”

The NFL x Darius Rucker Collection by Fanatics is available now.

