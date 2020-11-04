Darius Rucker is tight-lipped about his "special" performance with Reba McEntire at the CMA Awards

Alysse Gafkjen/ABC

Darius Rucker couldn’t be more thrilled to perform with country legend and 2020 CMA Awards co-host Reba McEntire during the 54th annual ceremony — but don’t expect him to spill any details before the big show.

During a virtual appearance on Live with Kelly and Ryan Wednesday, the “Wagon Wheel” singer chatted about the upcoming awards show. In addition to co-hosting duties, Darius is set to take the stage twice as a performer, singing his new single, “Beers and Sunshine,” with Lady A, in addition to a performance with Reba that he’s keeping under wraps.

“I’m lucky, I get to do something really special with Reba. We’ve got something that we’re really excited about, and no, I can’t tell you,” he declared with a smile.

While we’ll have to wait and see what the two superstars have up their sleeves the night of the show, Darius says that the CMA Awards will serve as a special reunion among the country music community, which has been largely kept apart due to the COVID-19 pandemic. He revealed that all the nominees, performers and presenters will be on-site at the Music City Center in Nashville, where the show will be filmed and everyone will practice social distancing.

“I’m really excited and just blown away about how the social distancing and how careful everybody’s being,” Darious remarks. “It’ll be the first time really the country music family has been in one room all year.”

The CMA Awards air live on November 11 on ABC at 8 p.m. ET.

