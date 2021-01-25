Darius Rucker is "Alright" paying it forward to iHop customers

ABC

Darius Rucker made the day of his fellow iHop patrons.

ABC affiliate WCIV reports that over the weekend, Darius foot the bill for the entire iHop restaurant he was dining at in Mount Pleasant, South Carolina.

Manager Stephen Vitale said in addition to paying for everyone’s meals, the singer also left a “generous” tip for the servers.

“It was a full restaurant. There were a lot of people. I added it up and he paid,” Stephen explains to WMBF News.

Though Darius was wearing a mask, some of the fellow diner-goers who recognized him thanked him for the act of kindness. “It caused a lot of excitement,” Stephen adds. “It was a good morning at IHOP.”

Apparently, the South Carolina native dines monthly at that location.

The good deed comes as Darius continues to climb the charts with “Beers and Sunshine,” which has cracked the top 10 on the Billboard Country Airplay chart.

By Cillea Houghton

