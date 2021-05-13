Darius Rucker explains why “My Masterpiece”‘s positive message and music video are particularly timely

ABC

Darius Rucker fans will get a treat on Thursday night, as the singer debuts his music video for “My Masterpiece” at 7PM CT while chatting live with fans on his Facebook page.

The song is Darius’ new single from a forthcoming album, and he thinks its positive message is especially timely after a year like 2020.

“The song is about a guy who really just wants to be known for the tremendous amount of love he has for this woman, and I think that’s beautiful,” the country star reflects. “During a tough time like this past year has been, I think upbeat songs like this are important because they remind people that even when things are tough, there’s also a lot of good in life and good in the world.”

He adds, “I hope people enjoy this song as much as I do, and I hope they enjoy seeing it come to life in the video.”

As Darius looks ahead to getting back on the road, he’s got a busy schedule coming up, beginning with an appearance as a guest panelist on The Masked Singer next Wednesday, May 19. Tune into Fox to watch.

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.