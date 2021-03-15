Darius Rucker, Dierks Bentley & Jon Pardi to perform at Pete Sake’s Cancer Respite Foundation event

For Pete’s Sake Cancer Respite Foundation

Darius Rucker, Dierks Bentley and Jon Pardi have joined the lineup for the For Pete’s Sake Cancer Respite Foundation virtual fundraiser.

The three stars will perform during the event, which raises money for the organization that supports adults who have cancer and their families. Other participating artists include Anne Hathaway, Emily Blunt and Fran Drescher, along with Broadway stars Mandy Gonzalez, Hugh Panaro and more.

The For Pete’s Sake Cancer Respite Foundation offers patients and their families a travel respite program and Staycation respite packages, among other resources.

The event will also share the stories of cancer patients, highlighting their resiliency and how they overcame adversity. It streams on March 25 at 7 p.m. ET.

By Cillea Houghton

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.