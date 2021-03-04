Darius Rucker, Chris Janson and more on deck for Feeding America TV benefit on the Opry’s Circle Network

ABC

Darius Rucker, Chris Janson, Lindsey Ell and Tenille Townes are just a few of the artists who’ve signed on for a 30-minute TV special to benefit Feeding America. The show will air on the Grand Ole Opry’s Circle Network.

Sara Evans and Travis Tritt will lead the event, called “Country Music — Feeding America,” and John Rich will be on hand to share his experience with food banks as a child. The special will also offer stories from families who’ve lived through hunger and food insecurity.



Other participating country stars include Jeannie Seely, Ricky Skaggs, Jo Smith, Hailey Whitters and Mark Wills. Nan Kelley, who is the host of the Circle Network’s Authentic America, will host the special event.



You can watch the TV special this Saturday, March 6 on the Circle Network at 8:30PM ET. The show will also premiere across linear TV, FAST feed and AVOD streaming platforms next Wednesday, March 10.



For more information on how to watch, visit Circle’s website.

By Carena Liptak

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.