Darius Rucker brings country flair to the “Wrong Side of Love” on Young Bombs’ new single

Canadian EDM duo Young Bombs enlisted some country royalty in the form of Darius Rucker to give an extra boost to their new single, “Wrong Side of Love.”

Placing Darius’ crooning vocals front and center, the song is a brooding ode to a doomed love story, set to a catchy and dance-able beat.

“Wrong Side of Love” comes off of Young Bombs’ debut EP, The Young Bombs Show.



The tune represents a new direction for the rising EDM duo, and is their first foray into twang-tinged country sounds and vocals. But for Darius, genre-blending styling is nothing new, of course — he enjoyed a successful career as the frontman of pop-rock outfit Hootie & the Blowfish before making his move into country music.

Most recently in his solo career, Darius released a sunny new single called “Beers and Sunshine.”

By Carena Liptak

