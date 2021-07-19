Darius Rucker announces the return of his “Darius and Friends” benefit concert

John Shearer

Darius Rucker’s “Darius and Friends” benefit show will return for its 12th annual celebration this year, after taking place virtually in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. As has been the case in previous years, the event will benefit St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. To date, the yearly show has raised over $2 million to support the cause.

While the show will return to its usual in-person format at Nashville’s Ryman Auditorium in 2021, it’s taking on a new hybrid model: Fans and supporters will be able to tune in from home if they so choose.

“The incredible work being done at St. Jude really made an impact on me when I had a chance to visit and hear the patients’ stories,” explains Darius, who’s been committed to supporting St. Jude ever since he first toured the Memphis, Tennessee hospital in 2008. “They are some of the bravest people I’ve ever met and being able to support them with this event is always a highlight of my year. I’m so glad we’ll be back to performing in front of a full house at the Ryman for such a great cause!”

As always, Darius will bring a star roster of guest artists to the stage for the show. The “Friends” component of Darius’ “Darius and Friends” show hasn’t yet been revealed, but performers are expected to be announced in the weeks ahead.

The event will take place on August 17. Pre-sales begin on Tuesday, and tickets open up to the general public on Friday. Livestream passes will be available, too.

