Darius Rucker and Lindsey Stirling deliver haunting "What Child Is This?"

Darius Rucker has teamed up with Lindsey Stirling for a mystical rendition of “What Child Is This?”

Acclaimed instrumentalist Lindsey provides the haunting violin as Darius sings the Christmas classic that dates back to 1865, accompanied by a twinkling piano and steady drums.

The pair will perform their rendition of the song on CMA Country Christmas tonight at 9 p.m. ET on ABC.

“I was so honored when the CMA asked me to perform ‘What Child Is This?’ and to be getting to do it with an amazing musician like Lindsey is just awesome,” Darius says.

“I was so excited to be a part of ‘CMA Country Christmas’ again this year. Every year, they give me an amazing chance to sparkle in their spectacular show,” adds Lindsey, who also covered the song on her 2017 album, Warmer in the Winter.

She adds, “This year was extra special since I got to collaborate with the amazing Darius Rucker. Hope everyone loves it as much as we do!”

By Cillea Houghton

