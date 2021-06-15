Darius Rucker admits son Jack doesn’t introduce him to new music: “I can’t handle it”

ABC

Darius Rucker is close with his youngest son, Jack, but that doesn’t mean they have the same taste in music.

The crossover country star shares that during a recent trip to the golf course, he allowed his 16-year-old son to be in charge of the music during the drive, but admits he was not a fan of the selections.

“He plays six songs as we’re driving to the golf course, and we get to the golf course and I turn to him and I said, ‘Jack, that’s 24 minutes of my life I’m never going to get back. Every song you played sucked,” Darius laughs with his signature giggle. “‘I don’t ever want to hear any of those songs again as long as I live.'”

Apparently, this isn’t the first time Jack has tried to introduce modern music to his famous father. The “Wagon Wheel” singer says his son has also played him songs by Grammy-nominated rapper Travis Scott that he had a hard time grasping.

“Jack definitely doesn’t turn me [onto music], he tries, but I keep telling him…he was playing some Travis Scott or somebody the other day and I said, ‘this kid is not speaking English. You can’t tell me this is English. I do not believe it. He’s not speaking English.’ I just couldn’t believe it. I was like, ‘that’s not English,'” Darius adds with a chuckle. “But they’re awesome. Jack definitely doesn’t bring me music. I can’t handle it.”

On the country music front, Darius scored his ninth #1 single earlier this year with “Beers and Sunshine,” while his current single, “My Masterpiece,” is climbing the charts.

