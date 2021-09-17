Dan + Shay’s “I Should Probably Go to Bed” becomes a sing-along at Madison Square Garden

Patrick Tracy

Dan + Shay are back on their The (Arena) Tour, which included a show on Thursday night (September 16) at Madison Square Garden. The duo, made up of Dan Smyers and Shay Mooney, shared a video of the sold-out crowd singing “I Should Probably Go to Bed,” reflecting on the importance of the moment.

“When the world shut down last year, we didn’t see each other in person for a few months,” Dan said. “It was our first time being apart for more than a few days since we met in 2012. When we finally got back together at my house, the first thing we did was sit down at the piano and sing. We finished a song called ‘I Should Probably Go to Bed,’ and recorded it in a guest bedroom that very same day.”

Dan + Shay could have never imagined how it would feel to someday hear that song sung back to them at Madison Square Garden.

“This song is incredibly special to us for so many reasons, and there is no greater feeling than hearing y’all sing it back to us on The (Arena) Tour,” Dan said.

