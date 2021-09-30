Dan + Shay’s Dan Smyers says his mental health can be in “shambles”

Amy Sussman/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Dan + Shay might have one of the most successful careers in country music, but that doesn’t mean they are immune to struggles just like everyone else. The duo’s Dan Smyers admits that, like many others, he has struggled with his mental health.

“Full disclosure, my mental health lives in a constant state of shambles, but that’s to be expected working in the music industry,” he tells Fault magazine. “In the age of social media, it’s tough to stay unaffected by criticism and comparison.”

Fortunately, Dan says he’s found a way to take care of his mental health as well as his physical health.

“I would say something I try to do daily is make a list,” Dan reveals. “It gives my day a bit of purpose and objectivity, and I can look back on it and feel like I’ve accomplished something. I think my brain goes into panic mode with too many unfinished tasks, so this helps give me some structure and focus.”

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.