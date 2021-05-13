Dan + Shay’s Dan Smyers mourns the loss of 16-year-old rescue dog to cancer

ABC

Dan + Shay band mate Dan Smyers is saying goodbye to a beloved member of his household: A 16-year-old rescue chihuahua named Missy.

Fans who follow Dan on social media have gotten regular updates from the singer and his wife, Abby Smyers, about Missy’s ongoing health challenges. The couple, who are passionate advocates for shelter pets and have four other dogs, adopted her just weeks ago after first taking her in as a foster. At the time, Missy had been diagnosed with terminal cancer, so they knew her time in the family would be brief.

Still, as Dan wrote in his social media post tributing Missy, “It’s never easy saying goodbye to a loved one.” The singer shared a number of photos and videos of the elderly chihuahua during the time she spent in the Smyers household.

“She was safe in our arms as she left us peacefully, and for that we are grateful,” he continued, going on to mention his wife’s dedication to taking care of their dog.

“Can’t say enough about the grace and patience of my superhero wife [Abby Smyers] for dedicating every waking minute to this sweet girl: From hand-feeding each meal to giving her all the happy days in the sun,” he said.

“Missy, we love you and you’ll always hold a special place in our hearts…someone once said, ‘Dog’s lives are too short. Their only fault, really,’” he concluded. “Truer words have never been spoken.”

