Dan + Shay to make debut American Music Awards performance

Catherine Powell

Dan + Shay will perform at the American Music Awards this weekend for the first time ever.

The duo of Dan Smyers and Shay Mooney was announced as part of the final round of performers ahead of Sunday night’s show.

The twosome are up for three of the night’s awards. Their collaboration with Justin Bieber on “10,000 Hours” lands them in the all-genre category of Collaboration of the Year, along with Favorite Song — Country. They’re also up for Favorite Duo or Group — Country.

“10,000 Hours” is the lead single off Dan + Shay’s upcoming fourth album. It’s topped both the Billboard Country Airplay and Hot Country Songs charts and reached number four on the Billboard Hot 100.

The American Music Awards air on Sunday at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

By Cillea Houghton

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.