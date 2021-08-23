Dan + Shay say doing a dance video was a “bucket list” moment

Warner Music Nashville

With their new album, Good Things, Dan + Shay have been able to cross another item off their bucket list — learning how to dance.

In the video for their previous single, “Lying,” the duo of Dan Smyers and Shay Mooney show off their newfound dance moves as the singers perform in a group dance outside of the retro Cactus Club.

“We’ve been lucky enough to check a lot of things off our bucket list. I was like, ‘You know what? We’ve got to do a dance video. Let’s do it,'” Dan Smyers recalls to People.

The singer and producer admits that in order to prep for the video, he spent hours practicing his moves, much to his band mate’s dismay. “I’m honestly the worst dancer of all time. I was in the room right above Shay at the hotel and he would hear tapping on the floor in the middle of the night. I’d be up there practicing,” Dan describes. “No shame!”

The twosome also show off their dance moves in the video for their latest single, “Steal My Love,” which is quickly climbing into the top 40 on country radio.

Following its release on August 13, Good Things debuted inside the top 10 on the Billboard 200 and became the first country album in the streaming era to be certified gold upon its release.

