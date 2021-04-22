Dan + Shay promise fans can expect “the best stuff of our career” “before too long”

Jon Morgan/CBS

As die-hard Dan + Shay fans are no doubt aware, the duo hasn’t put out a new album since their career-changing, self-titled third album from 2018.

At the same time, that hasn’t prevented Dan Smyers and Shay Mooney from following it up with two consecutive number-one singles, “10,000 Hours” with Justin Bieber and “I Should Probably Go to Bed.”

With their third non-album single, “Glad You Exist,” now climbing the chart, the CMA and ACM Duo of the Year promises there’s new music — in some form — on the horizon.

“Aw man! We’re working hard on music,” Dan tells ABC Audio. “I don’t know how we’re gonna release it yet, we’re still figuring it out. But first and foremost, we want to just pour our hearts and souls [into it and] keep raising the bar. We feel like we owe that to country radio and to our fans, to everybody who’s been in our corner since day one.”

“It’s like you set a precedent with a certain song or a certain sequence of songs,” he explains. “And it’s like we beat ourselves up in the writing room and in the studio to keep pushing, keep evolving, giving the fans something new, but not alienating what got us there in the first place.”

Chart-topping hits like “Tequila,” “Speechless,” and “All to Myself” are certainly part of that sequence. And one way or another, there’s more to come.

“We’re working hard,” Dan promises. “There’s lots of stuff that we’re really, really proud of and we’re figuring out the strategy we’re gonna… Yeah, fans can expect some new music before too long…”

“We’re excited,” he emphasizes. “We’re working on what we think is the best stuff of our career. So, you know, we’re fired up, man.”

