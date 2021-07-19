Dan + Shay plan an outdoor ‘Good Things’ album release show to celebrate their next project

Courtesy of full coverage communications/Warner Music Nashville

Good Things come to those who wait, but if you’re a Dan + Shay fan, you don’t have to wait too long: The duo’s next album is due out August 13.

Hot on the heels of announcing their album rollout last week, the country duo has shared more details. They’re planning an album release concert, which will take place the same day Good Things arrives. The show is set to take place on The Great Lawn in Nashville’s Centennial Park, and will be the first major concert held there.

Pre-sales for the show start today at 12 p.m. CT, and tickets will open up to the general public beginning Friday at 10 a.m. CT. Meanwhile, Good Things is available to pre-order, and you can also catch Dan + Shay on the road this fall when they resume their Dan + Shay The (Arena) Tour.

Good Things’ track list includes smash hits “I Should Probably Go to Bed” and “10,000 Hours,” with Justin Bieber, plus the more recently released “Glad You Exist.” When Dan + Shay announced the album last week, the duo also dropped the title track.

