Dan + Shay on a potential Christmas album: "Hopefully there will be one at some point"

Emma McIntyre/AMA2020/Getty Images for dcp

Dan + Shay made their holiday music debut earlier this month with “Take Me Home for Christmas,” closely followed by “Christmas Isn’t Christmas.” The tracks fulfilled fans’ longtime requests for holiday tunes, but also beg the question: Do Dan + Shay have a Christmas album in the works?

“I don’t know, maybe,” Dan Smyers said with a smile backstage at the 2020 American Music Awards. “We’ve always wanted to do a Christmas album. Our fans ask for it every year and we continually let them down,” he added, jokingly.

Dan notes that the twosome is typically busy with touring this time of year, which has stood in the way of making a Christmas record in the past. But with the COVID-19 pandemic keeping them mostly off the road this year, the duo were ready to get into the holiday spirit early with the original songs.

“We’ve been home and we’ve had nothing but time on our hands and we got in the spirit a little bit early,” Dan said. “I think we all needed to get in that spirit, have a little bit of joy and positivity in our lives. They kind of fell out of the sky and we’re very grateful for it, but the response on it’s been amazing so far.”

Though fans shouldn’t expect a Dan + Shay Christmas album album this holiday season, don’t give up hope. “No Christmas album recorded yet, but hopefully there will be one at some point,” Dan declared.

The duo cleaned up nicely at the AMAs, taking home every award they were nominated for, including Collaboration of the Year and Favorite Song — Country for their hit with Justin Bieber, “10,000 Hours,” in addition to Favorite Duo — Country.

By Cillea Houghton

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.