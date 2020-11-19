Dan + Shay, Dolly Parton and more are spending ‘Christmas in Rockefeller Center’ this year

ABC/Image Group LA

Dan + Shay, Dolly Parton and Brett Eldredge are bringing the country holiday cheer to the all-genre, all-star lineup of this year’s Christmas in Rockefeller Center special.



Each year, the event features festive performances to kick off the holiday season, along with the annual, iconic tree-lighting ceremony in New York City’s Rockefeller Center. This year, a number of the performers will be performing duets.

Dolly will be dialing into the event virtually, and will perform with late-night show host Jimmy Fallon. Presumably, their song of choice will be their rendition of “All I Want for Christmas Is You,” which is included on Dolly’s recently-released holiday album, A Holly Dolly Christmas.



For his part, Brett will perform alongside Kelly Clarkson. Those two artists also joined forces for some Christmas magic this year, releasing their original “Under the Mistletoe” earlier this holiday season.



They’re not the only ones who tried their hand at penning a holiday classic this year: Dan + Shay released “Take Me Home for Christmas” early this month.



Also taking the stage during the special will be the Goo Goo Dolls, Earth, Wind & Fire, Pentatonix, Meghan Trainor and many more. The Radio City Rockettes will also make an appearance, and Gwen Stefani’s due for a virtual performance too — though if she’s planning to bring her country star fiancé Blake Shelton along, she’s keeping that information under wraps for now.



The two-hour Christmas in Rockefeller Center special will air on Dec. 2 at 8 p.m. ET. Due to social distancing regulations, a live audience will not be viewing the special. However, you can watch all the festive fun on NBC.



By Carena Liptak

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.