Dan + Shay deliver an unforgettable gift to three Nashville-area families experiencing homelessness

Just in time for Christmas, Dan + Shay have teamed up with the Safe Haven Family Shelter to give three Nashville-area families the gift of a lifetime.



The duo recently surprised three families experiencing homelessness with their own starter homes, fully furnished and even decorated for the holidays. When the families arrived to check out their new homes, the band mates were waiting inside to greet them in person, wish them happy holidays and even play a song or two.

“For us to be able to come here and sing some songs and help people get back on their feet, to get into a home, to get some amazing new furniture — it’s an incredible feeling for us,” the band mates explain in a video.

Dan + Shay also told People that the experience was a deeply meaningful one for both of them.

“I speak for both of us when I say it was life-changing,” explains Dan Smyers. “It put everything into perspective, and made us truly appreciate all the blessings in our life that we can sometimes take for granted.”

The pair is getting into the holiday spirit from a musical standpoint, too. They recently released two festive original songs, “Take Me Home for Christmas” and “Christmas Isn’t Christmas.”





