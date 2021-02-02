Dan + Shay, Darius Rucker join Oates Fest lineup

ABC

Dan + Shay and Darius Rucker are heading to Oates Fest.

The two country acts are among the newly announced additions to the lineup alongside Sara Bareilles, Gavin DeGraw, Jewel, Matt Nathanson, Louis York and others.

Multi-genre artists previously announced for the inaugural Oates Song Fest 7908, created by Hall & Oates member John Oates and his wife Aimee, include Dave Grohl, Hall & Oates lead singer Daryl Hall, “Say Hey” singer Michael Franti, Keb Mo, Big & Rich‘s Kenny Alphin and more.

“This will be an entertaining and innovative way for the music community to share their songwriting creativity in an effort help feed Americas’ hungry families in need,” John describes of Oates Fest in a statement.

The virtual event serves as a fundraiser for Feeding America. The livestream is free to watch and viewers will be able to donate to Feeding America throughout the show. It streams on nugs.net on March 20 at 9 p.m. ET.

By Cillea Houghton

