Dan + Shay are still pinching themselves after selling out Madison Square Garden

Patrick Tracy

One week ago, Dan + Shay achieved what very few country artists have done, by selling out the famed Madison Square Garden in New York City. Dan Smyers and Shay Mooney spoke out about the achievement in a touching post on social media, along with photos of the unforgettable night.

“It’s been exactly one week since y’all sold out Madison Square Garden for us. and it has taken every bit of those 7 days to fully process it,” Dan + Shay shared on social media. “[We] spent the last few hours scrolling through these photos and all the emotions are coming right back. We’ve dreamed of this moment since we were little kids, and y’all made it come true for us when we needed it most.”

“Can’t say this enough, but thank you,” they continued. “Thank you for absolutely everything. We’re the luckiest guys in the world and will never take a single second of this for granted.”

The concert was part of their rescheduled The (Arena) Tour, which heads to Wisconsin and Minneapolis this weekend.

