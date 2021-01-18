Dan + Shay are "so happy" as "I Should Probably Go To Bed" hits #1

Warner Music Nashville

Dan + Shay are so excited that they may not be going to sleep anytime soon: Their latest single “I Should Probably Go To Bed” claims the #1 spot on the country charts this week.

This makes for the duo’s fifth consecutive #1 hit and eighth overall, following in the footsteps of “Tequila,” “Speechless,” “All to Myself” and “10,000 Hours” featuring Justin Bieber.

“We’re honestly so happy about this we could cry. We poured our hearts and souls into making this song at home during quarantine, and to see country radio + our fans embrace it has truly meant the world,” the twosome rave on Twitter.

“Huge thanks to everyone who made ISPGTB the #1 song this week!,” they add.

The track was co-written by the duo and pop songwriters Jason Evigan and Sean Douglas and was produced solely by Dan. It also reached #1 on the Billboard Country Digital Songs Sales chart following its July 2020 release.

Additionally, the duo is nominated for Best Country Duo/Group Performance at the Grammy Awards for “10,000 Hours.”

By Cillea Houghton

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.