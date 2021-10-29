Dan + Shay are dropping hints about something festive and fun coming this holiday season

John Shearer/Getty Images for ACM

Are Dan + Shay planning to release holiday music this year? Some fans certainly think so, as the duo have been on social media this week dropping hints about something Christmas-y to come.

“60 days ’til Christmas. Just sayin’,” Dan + Shay wrote on their socials. While they didn’t share many more details than that, fans poured into the comments section, clamoring for Christmas music from the group, or possibly even a full holiday album.

It wouldn’t be out of the realm of possibility: Last year, Dan + Shay dropped a pair of original holiday tracks, “Take Me Home for Christmas” and “Christmas Isn’t Christmas.” On the heels of their success with those two songs, the pair posted an end-of-year reflection letter to fans just a couple of days after Christmas 2020, which said they were thinking about putting out more holiday music in 2021.

“It’s been really encouraging, and has inspired lots of conversations about doing more next year (if you think we should, let us know),” they wrote at the time, adding, “It’s always been a dream of ours to release Christmas music.”

In non-holiday related news, Dan + Shay are still riding the high of their latest album, Good Things. They’re also on the road for their The (Arena) Tour, which makes up some dates that were canceled amid the 2020 COVID-19 pandemic and also includes brand-new stops.

