Dan + Shay are adding a festive original Christmas song to fans’ stockings this year

ABC/Image Group LA

Dan + Shay are gearing up for the holiday season in style: The duo announced that they’ve got an original holiday tune called “Take Me Home for Christmas” coming out on Friday.



“It’s been a long year, so we decided to get in the holiday spirit early,” they posted on social media, alongside a teaser video for the song. “We hope that it brings a bit of feel-good into your world…this is going to be a fun era, just sayin’.”

The clip features a small taste of the holiday tune, as well as video footage of the bandmates getting gussied up in Santa suits (complete with white beards) for the holidays.



“Take Me Home for Christmas” will be out at midnight, but you can pre-save it now.



Christmas aside, it’s shaping up to be a busy couple of weeks in Dan + Shay’s world. This morning, the Country Music Association announced that the duo will team up with Justin Bieber for the live premiere of the two acts’ hit single, “10,000 Hours,” at next week’s CMA Awards ceremony.



That collaboration is nominated for Single of the Year, Musical Event of the Year and Music Video of the Year at the 2020 CMAs, and Dan + Shay notched an additional nod in the Vocal Duo of the Year category.

it’s been a long year, so we decided to get in the holiday spirit early. our brand new song “Take Me Home For Christmas” will be available everywhere at midnight et, and we hope it brings a bit of feel-good into your world. 🎄🎄 click here to pre-save:https://t.co/4Cb2OL2GIN pic.twitter.com/szQMxBgfO0 — Dan + Shay (@DanAndShay) November 5, 2020

By Carena Liptak

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.