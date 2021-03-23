Cutting Onions Hack – Never Cry Again?

Onions are a staple ingredient for a number of home-cooked dishes. Max McCann has racked up more than 830,000 followers on TikTok for sharing simple easy-to-follow recipes and in this case “life-changing” tips. In a video that has been viewed almost 667,000 times, Max, known as @mealswithmax, explained that all you need to stop an onion from making you cry is a wet paper towel. “Apparently the acid in the onions is attracted to water which is usually in your tear ducts, putting a wet towel on the board makes it go to that instead.”