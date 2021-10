A star-studded lineup will be taking the field for the next Super Bowl Halftime Show. That includes Eminem, Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Mary -J- Blige and Kendrick Lamar. They’ll all hit the stage near Los Angeles on February 13th. It’ll be the first time they perform together. The group has a combined 43 Grammys and at least 22 number one Billboard albums.