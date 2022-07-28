Zac Brown Band, Cody Johnson take fans into the studio with new “Wild Palomino” video

ABC

Zac Brown Band are taking fans behind the scenes in the video for their new collaboration with Cody Johnson, a duet version of “Wild Palomino.”

In the clip, the guys hang out in the studio. ZBB frontman Zac Brown strums a guitar and sings, while Cody reads a lyrics sheet and sings into a microphone. The rest of the band and studio workers also make appearances in this video.

ZBB and Cody debuted the duet version of “Wild Palomino” at Boston’s Fenway Park earlier this month, with Cody making a surprise appearance on a stop on the band’s Out in the Middle Tour.

The song originally appeared on the track list of ZBB’s The Comeback album from 2021, and the version that features Cody is part of the deluxe version of that project. Other duet partners on the deluxe album include Blake Shelton, who joins the band on a new rendition of their song “Out in the Middle.”

The Comeback (Deluxe) comes out September 30.

