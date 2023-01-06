You’ll never think of “Tulsa” the same way again after you hear Elle King’s new track

ABC/Connie Chornuk

What is “Tulsa” spelled backward? Well, that’s a revelation Elle King delivers in the latest track from her first full-length country album.

“Tulsa is a song about doing someone wrong,” the “Drunk (And I Don’t Want to Go Home)” hitmaker explains.

“This is not about tearing women down but it’s about putting the blame on the wrongdoer,” Elle continues. “If a man is cheating on you, it’s not her fault because there are a million other girls he would do it with. And he’ll just cheat on her, too. It’s a song about uniting and not taking s*** from this real P.O.S.”

If you listen closely, you can hear Ashley McBryde helping out on background vocals, while John Osborne lends his guitar chops to the tune.

Come Get Your Wife arrives Friday, January 27, before Elle’s A-FREAKIN-MEN Tour kicks off February 14 in New Orleans.

