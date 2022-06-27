“Y’all Life”: Walker Hayes teases new song

ABC

Walker Hayes has a new song coming next month and he’s giving fans a teaser.

On Monday, Walker shared a video of himself playing the guitar riff of an unreleased new track titled “Y’all Life” that’s slated to drop July 15. Sitting in the dark with only his hands and guitar illuminated, Walker offers a listen in to the country-meets-rock melody. He also informs fans that this is one of the rare instances where the melody came to him before the lyrics.

“Still got a lil bit before this drops July 15th but imma let y’all go ahead and get hooked on this lick..Lots of people ask if I write songs lyrics or music first…I’m usually a words first guy but with this one began with this guitar riff,” he teases in the caption, adding #YallLife.

The hitmaker is working on new music as his current single, “AA,” is making its way up the top 20 on country radio.

Walker kicked off 2022 with his headlining Fancy Like Tour and has a series of festival dates throughout the summer. He’ll then embark on his first arena tour, the Glad You’re Here Tour, September through November.

