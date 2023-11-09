Wynonna says she was “so freaking nervous” during her CMA Awards performance with Jelly Roll

Disney/Frank Micelotta

Wynonna Judd is not shying away from the online comments surrounding her CMA Awards opening performance with Jelly Roll.

The “Tell Me Why” hitmaker sang the soaring “Need a Favor” with Jelly and held onto his left shoulder throughout. This left fans wondering if she was all right, and as she reveals, she wasn’t.

“I’m just gonna come clean with y’all. I was so freaking nervous. I got out there and I looked at Jelly Roll. I wanted it to be so good for him,” Wynonna shared in an Instagram video, on the way to Texas for her next Back To Wy Tour show.

“I could cry right now, but I’m not going to because I’m such a fan of his and he asked me to sing and I said, ‘Absolutely!’ I got out there and I was so nervous that I just held on for dear life. And that’s the bottom line,” she added.

After her performance, Wynonna also spoke with ET’s Rachel Smith about her surprise performance with Jelly.

“He called me and said, ‘Can you do it?’ I said, ‘No, I have to be in Texas tonight,'” she recounted. “He said, ‘What if I got you a plane?’ I said, ‘I’m in.'”

“I have to show up for people like people did me,” Wynonna continued. “That’s my job now is to pass it on because people have been so generous with me and now it’s my turn to be generous with people like Jelly Roll and that’s what I’m doing.”

